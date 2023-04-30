Ambulance
Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 20-26-93 at mile marker 223 south of Arco in Butte County.

Sometime during the overnight hours of Saturday, April 29, 2023, to Sunday morning, April 30, 2023, a 37-year-old female from Challis was travelling westbound on the highway in a Ford F-150 truck, overcorrected and vehicle left the roadway and rolled. The driver of the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

