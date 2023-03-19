Ambulance night stock image file photo ISJ
Kyle Riley File Photo

Idaho State Police are investigating a fatality collision that occurred on March 18, 2023, at 12:02 A.M. westbound on Interstate 84 near milepost 87, just west of Mountain Home in Elmore County.

A 34-year-old female from Mountain Home was driving a 2006 Hyundai Sonata, when the vehicle drove off the left shoulder of the roadway and overturned. The driver succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.