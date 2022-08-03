COLUMBIA FALLS, Montana (AP) — A 20-year-old woman has died after falling through a skylight and onto the floor of a high school gymnasium, police in Columbia Falls said.
The woman and two others were on the roof of the gym at Columbia Falls High School at about 2:25 a.m. Sunday when the woman fell about 40 feet to the floor, police said.
Officers administered first aid, but the woman died of her injuries, police said in a social media post. Officers did not know why the trio was on the gym roof.
The name of the woman was being withheld until family members could be notified.
