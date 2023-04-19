Emina Hukic, left, and Idaho State Police Sgt. Mike Wendler.

A Jerome woman accused of striking an Idaho State Police trooper with her car last year has signed a written plea of guilt and will be sentenced June 28.

Emina Hukic, 22, admitted guilt to reckless driving and driving without privileges, both misdemeanors, after the Sept. 8 incident in which she seriously injured Sgt. Mike Wendler, who was out of his vehicle directing traffic along Interstate 84 in Jerome after a vehicle fire.

