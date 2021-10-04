Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Detectives served a search warrant on a vehicle last night resulting in the seizure of a large amount of Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Fentanyl. Around 7:30 p.m., an Idaho State Police Officer stopped a rental car driven by 49 year old Wendy K. Lively of Ammon on Interstate 15 just south of Idaho Falls. A male passenger was also in the vehicle at the time of the stop. Lively was the subject of an ongoing investigation by Detectives, suspected of transporting illegal drugs to the area.
As Deputies searched the vehicle, approximately 30 lbs. of Marijuana, 6 ½ lbs. of Methamphetamine, 80 grams of Heroin, and 90 grams of Fentanyl were located inside. Deputies also seized 2 handguns during the search.
Lively was taken into custody and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where she was booked on Felony charges of Trafficking Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Marijuana. In addition, Lively was booked for Felony Possession of Fentanyl. The male passenger was ultimately released and the investigation is continuing.
Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies partnered with Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies on this investigation that include Detectives and Officers from the Idaho Falls Police Department, Blackfoot Police Department, Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, and the Idaho State Police. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the hard work and collaboration between all of these partner agencies to prevent this large amount of illegal drugs from being distributed to our communities.
Anyone with information about drug or criminal activity can send their tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 208-522-1983, report online at www.ifcrime.org, or by downloading the P3tips app on your mobile device. Tips and information remain anonymous and in some instances can be eligible for a reward.