Portneuf Medical Center air ambulance helicopter stock image file photo ISJ
Photo courtesy of Portneuf Air Rescue

LAVA HOT SPRINGS — A woman was airlifted to a local hospital after being injured in an ATV crash in the backcountry west of Lava Hot Springs.

The crash occurred in a remote area off of East Old Oregon Trail Road around 1:10 p.m. Saturday, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported.