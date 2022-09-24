LAVA HOT SPRINGS — A woman was airlifted to a local hospital after being injured in an ATV crash in the backcountry west of Lava Hot Springs.
The crash occurred in a remote area off of East Old Oregon Trail Road around 1:10 p.m. Saturday, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported.
The woman reportedly suffered a broken leg in the crash.
Emergency responders including Bannock County sheriff's deputies and Bannock County Search and Rescue personnel rushed to the scene, which was in very rough terrain.
An emergency helicopter was called in to transport the injured woman from the scene to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment.
Her name and an update on her condition have not yet been released.
