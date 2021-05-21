Hypocrisy, throughout history, is a human quality that has rarely been in short supply. But even with that being a given, there are still events that demonstrate that hypocrisy seemingly knows no bounds. Mind-boggling as these may be, that does not make them any less common. That's because shame is even more rare.
This past week, the Jacksonville Jaguars, an NFL franchise in Jacksonville, Florida, offered TV announcer, Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL QB Tim Tebow a one-year contract to compete for a position as a backup tight end. Tebow, now in his early 30s, has been out of football for several years.
This action immediately spawned outrage among many. If you went outside, you could almost hear blood vessels exploding in woke brains all over the country. Why is Tim Tebow getting a contract when Colin Kaepernick is still without a job in the NFL?
I'm glad that you asked. I've always wondered why the same people who think that Kaepernick is a hero almost universally despise Tebow. Perhaps it's because in almost every head-to-head comparison, Tebow looks pretty good — which makes the narrative that Kaepernick was drummed out of the NFL due to racism even more ridiculous than it already is.
Tebow's list of collegiate football accomplishments is almost an entire Wikipedia page by itself. In addition to the Heisman Trophy (awarded annually to college football's best player), Tebow won two national championships with the Florida Gators and holds numerous SEC and Division I records and awards. There are actually not too many awards available to college football players that Tebow did not manage to win.
Kaepernick's college career, while not as stellar as Tebow's, was nonetheless impressive in its own right. The most striking thing in Kaepernick's collegiate resume is his Division I record of 10,000 yards passing with 4,000 yards rushing. That's some good stuff right there — albeit accomplished in a much weaker conference, the WAC, than the SEC.
After college, both Tebow and Kaepernick were drafted in the NFL — Tebow in the first round by the Denver Broncos and Kapernick, a year later, early in the second round by the San Francisco 49ers.
From the onset, both had their share of detractors for their QB play.
Uche Nwaneri, an offensive lineman for the Jacksonville Jaguars, posted a comment online suggesting that Tebow lacked the “intangibles” required to play QB in the NFL. That was a common unwritten sentiment about Tebow. It's also an interesting comment with racial overtones. I suspect that if a white player ever said anything like that about a Black prospect that he'd be cut pretty quickly.
The knock on Kaepernick was his throwing mechanics. Although Kaepernick has a rocket for an arm, he has a near sidearm delivery that affects his accuracy — as does his footwork, which is unorthodox.
Yet despite the doubt, both Tebow and Kaepernick eventually led their respective teams into the playoffs, with Kaepernick leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance. In both cases it's fair to say that strong defense was an immense aid to both teams. It would not be too out of line to speculate that both teams largely succeeded in spite of, rather than because of, their young QBs. The case for this is better with Denver with Tebow than Kaepernick with San Francisco.
Tebow and Kaepernick were also known for kneeling in public to make statements. In both cases this earned them some detractors.
In the end both Tebow and Kaepernick could not sustain careers as NFL starting QBs. Tebow, despite incredible physical talent, just did not have the specific skill set required to be a serviceable NFL QB. Kaepernick, with similar elite physical skills, either could not or would not modify his throwing mechanics to improve his accuracy — despite coaching from some of the best in the business in an attempt to save his career.
Neither player, understandably, was very happy about not being able to find a job as a starting QB. Neither was willing to be a backup. Both had acquired a considerable amount of baggage in terms of controversy. That last part is important. If you are an NFL coach or GM, the last thing that you want on your team is a backup player at the center of endless controversy.
While Tebow eventually segued into careers in television and as a minor league baseball player, Kaepernick blamed racism for his demise as an NFL starter and became an activist. Although the racism claim is absurd, it's not absurd to blame the controversy surrounding Kaepernick for the lack of NFL job offers. It's also understandable. Who wants a backup QB who's a headache?
Fast forward to now. Tebow gets offered a one-year contract and the woke start having strokes.
Forget that fact that Kaepernick was offered an extraordinary veteran pro day a few years ago that he elected not to attend. Forget that Kaepernick has actually sued the NFL — which isn't a great move if you are looking for work for them.
Forget the fact that Urban Meyer, Tebow's college coach, is in his first year with the Jaguars and may be looking to take the spotlight off the No. 1 pick in the draft, Trevor Lawrence, and put it on Tebow. Forget that fact that Tebow is attempting a comeback as a tight end, not as a QB. Forget about the fact that NFL teams routinely sign athletes from sports other than football, who possess some extraordinary set of physical skills, to 90-man training camp rosters just to see if they can develop them enough to make the team.
Forget all of that because it goes against the woke narrative.
Who, exactly, do you think wants Jacksonville to win more: first-year coach Urban Meyer, or the hoards of social justice warriors on the Interwebs howling about how unfair this all is? I'm going with Meyer.
I know that there are an awful lot of people out there who can't see anything except through only one eye. But sometimes things happen for reasons that make sense — if you have enough sense to understand that the particulars matter.
Associated Press and Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer, consultant and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His video blog, “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251 and on YouTube at bit.ly/2SN745k.