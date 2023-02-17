Chubbuck snow plow

A Chubbuck plow truck moves snow from the recent storm to hit the region this week.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — For those who love the snow, but only when it stays in the mountains and out of the valley, this week was quite a doozy.

Pebble Creek Ski Area

Pebble Creek Ski Area is pictured on Friday, Feb. 17.

A significant storm system dumped between about 5 and 7.5 inches of snow throughout the lower elevations around the Gate City area, according to the National Weather Service station at the Pocatello Regional Airport. That number is much larger for higher elevations, such as the Pebble Creek Ski area near Inkom, which saw 32 inches of fresh snowfall in a 48-hour span.

Pocatello snow plow

A Pocatello plow truck moves snow during the storm that hammered Southeast Idaho this week.
Snowboarders at Pebble Creek Ski Area

Snowboarders enjoy the slopes at Pebble Creek Ski Area last month.

