POCATELLO — For those who love the snow, but only when it stays in the mountains and out of the valley, this week was quite a doozy.
A significant storm system dumped between about 5 and 7.5 inches of snow throughout the lower elevations around the Gate City area, according to the National Weather Service station at the Pocatello Regional Airport. That number is much larger for higher elevations, such as the Pebble Creek Ski area near Inkom, which saw 32 inches of fresh snowfall in a 48-hour span.
The system created an ideal environment for a cold front to move in — resulting in a wind chill advisory being issued for the region — caused quite the strain on local snow plow operations and arrived just in time for what is expected to be a busy President’s Day weekend at Pebble Creek.
The National Weather Service reported a total of 4.9 inches of accumulated snowfall at the airport between Monday at 6 p.m. and 6.a.m. on Wednesday.
Snow and love were both in the air on Valentine's Day, which saw the bulk of the snowfall, the National Weather Service said.
The snowstorm resulted in most Southeast Idaho school districts canceling classes on Tuesday and Wednesday. The snow plow operations in both Chubbuck and Pocatello were all hands on deck to keep up.
Tom Kirkman, Pocatello’s deputy public works director, described this recent system as one of the most severe snowstorms to strike the region in the past several years. Kirkman said the winds were so strong at the onset of the storm that for the first 12 to 15 hours, most of the city’s 11 plow trucks were clearing snow from the main arterial roads only to have them look as if they hadn’t been plowed by the time they reached the end of the street.
“We were getting reports back that they would plow up a street turn around and start heading back down and it would look like they hadn’t even done anything because the wind was aggressive,” Kirkman said.
Kirkman said from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday night into early Tuesday morning he personally plowed streets, responding to police calls and plowing as much as he could while most of the crew rested in order to get an early and aggressive start ahead of the busy morning commute. Aside from that window, crews of about 11 worked in 12-hour shifts around the clock to keep the city’s main arterial streets clear of snow.
Some of the difficulty associated with this storm was the high winds because it prevented crews from being able to proactively lay down a salt brine on the roadways to help prevent snow accumulation. The high winds would have turned any melted snow from the salt brine into sheet ice, Kirkman added.
The sheer amount of roadways coupled with the slow speed of a plow also poses some challenges during significant snowstorms, said Kirkman, adding that it can take plows four passes to fully remove the snow from one street.
“If you were to drive one lane of every road we have about 265 miles of roadway,” Kirkman said. “To go curb to curb like this our trucks are doing over 1,000 miles of plowing and they’re doing it at 5 to 10 mph. So imagine how long it would take to drive to Chicago at that speed.”
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, every road in Pocatello had been plowed curb-to-curb, Kirkman added.
Kirkman explained the trucks are plowing as fast as they can during significant events like the one Pocatello just experienced.
“I always just ask people to be patient,” he said. “We may not get there as quickly as everybody would hope, but we try our best to get there as quickly as we can.”
Ryan Sullivan, the street department superintendent in Chubbuck, said prep work for the snowstorm there also began Monday night. Crews in Chubbuck did opt to lay down a salt brine mixture on many of the main streets Monday evening, he said.
“It's just a water and road salt mixture that helps snow melt in a light storm and works to keep snow from sticking in a heavy storm,” Sullivan said. “When it started to snow we had four main plows and two backup plows. We usually just run the four but we had all six out to keep up with this one.”
Sullivan said Chubbuck plows got out at about 3 a.m. Tuesday morning and continued plowing streets until about 9 p.m. that evening. Plows were mostly occupied with the main arterial streets and those in the hills around Highland High school on the north bench, Sullivan added.
“Our main corridors are obviously what we tackle first and then we hit the neighborhoods with all the hills above Chubbuck Road,” Sullivan said. "... Once we hit the main arterial streets we go through neighborhoods and the collector roads and then we branch out from there. The hard part is by the time we get to the low volume locals, they're pretty well smashed down and icy and our plates don't do a whole lot at that point.”
Sullivan said he understands that it can be frustrating when residential streets aren’t plowed, but said this bigger storm caught the department slightly off guard.
“We've gotten a decent amount of snow, but only about one to two inches, and this one was our first real snow storm that really gave us a fair amount of snow on the ground all at once,” he said. “So we just appreciate folks being patient with us. We're doing the best we can.”
The storm system included stronger low pressure to the south coupled with a shortwave, or a disturbance in the mid or upper part of the atmosphere, which resulted in a backdoor cold front. The cold front was moving more north to south as opposed to the typical east to west movement, resulting in enhanced snowfall, the National Weather Service said.
The backdoor cold front opened the door for colder northerly air to penetrate the region and become trapped, resulting in a wind chill advisory for the Southeast Idaho region, according to the weather service. The warning for dangerously cold winds as low as 15 to 30 degrees below zero lasted through 10 a.m. Friday throughout the region from Rexburg to Soda Springs.
Though Southeast Idaho has experienced multiple wind chill advisories and some significant snowfalls this winter, it hasn’t been a record-breaking winter in terms of frigid temps.
The National Weather Service says the highs, averages and low temperature totals for Pocatello, Burley, Stanley and Idaho Falls between Dec. 1 and Feb. 16 this year have failed to crack the top 15 for each respective category. Idaho Falls’ average temperature and maximum were the closest to that mark, with both coming in as the 16th coldest on record.
The wind chill subsided and a winter weather advisory arrived just in time for local skiers and snowboarders to enjoy the slopes at Pebble Creek Ski Area.
The mountain received 32 inches of snow over 48 hours this week and is expected to get even more this weekend. From Saturday to Sunday afternoon, lower elevations in Southeast Idaho are expected to receive between 2 and 4 inches of snow and higher elevations could see 4 to 9 inches of fresh powder. Strong winds are expected in both the lower and higher elevations.
Pebble currently boasts a total snow depth of 94 inches at the top and 52 inches at the base as of Wednesday morning, according to a recent news release from Pebble Creek .
“Snow this good doesn't come around every year, and the timing couldn't be more perfect this season,” said Dana Kmetz, Pebble Creek’s marketing and guest services manager. “President's Day weekend brings fun on the mountain to local skiers and boarders as well as out of town guests.”
Pebble Creek will host its last two night skiing weekends this month. The public can night ski from 4 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday as well as on Feb. 24 and 25.
“A limited amount of discounted lift tickets can be purchased in advance at Barrie's Ski & Sports in Pocatello for just $18,” Kmetz said. “Otherwise, anyone can purchase a lift ticket at the ticket window for $25. Guests with a current day lift ticket can upgrade and stay for night skiing for only $10 more.
Also, those who hit the slopes this weekend can check out the new ski and snowboard demos from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday
“Try next year's gear before you buy it,” Kmetz said. “Barrie's Ski and Sports will be on the mountain as well as reps from Fischer, Atomic, Solomon, Elan, Armada, Rossignol, Volkl, NeverSummer, Blackcrows and Head. There is no charge to demo equipment; however, a credit card is required as collateral and minors must have an adult present.”
On Sunday, the regional band Best By Yesterday will be performing in The Rock Bottom Saloon beginning at 3:30 p.m.
“Their rock music will make you want to sing along or get up and dance and they know how to keep a crowd on their feet,” Kmetz said. “Guests of all ages are welcome and there is no cover charge.”
Lastly, President’s Day on Monday is Scout Day at Pebble Creek.
“Boy and Girl Scouts will have an opportunity to earn a merit badge, take a beginner lesson or just have fun with their troop,” Kmetz said. “All participants should register downstairs in the lodge by 9:30 a.m. with the merit badge clinic. First time beginner lessons will begin promptly at 10 a.m. and are for ages 10 and older. The fee is $50 for a lift ticket and merit badge clinic or first time lesson. Rental skis and snowboards are available for $20. Helmet rentals are $5 with the package.”
For more information check out pebblecreekskiarea.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.