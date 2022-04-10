The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning and winter weather advisories for East Idaho as what forecasters predict will be a snowy week for the region begins to unfold.
It might be spring but this week is expected to definitely feel like winter in East Idaho with a chance of snow in the forecast every day Sunday through Saturday.
The most snow is currently expected to fall Monday morning through Tuesday morning with up to a foot expected in the Emigration Summit area and up to 8 inches in the Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Atomic City, Craters of the Moon, Albion, Almo and Arco areas.
Other higher elevation areas such as Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades, Victor, Island Park, Dubois, Spencer, Montpelier, Georgetown, Paris, St. Charles, Inkom, Downey, McCammon, Arimo and Lava Hot Springs could receive up to 4 to 6 inches of snow Monday morning through Tuesday morning. The rest of East Idaho including the Holbrook, Malta, Arbon, Rockland, Thatcher, Driggs, Tetonia, Ashton, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Malad, American Falls, Raft River, Burley, Rupert, Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Shelley, Firth, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg and St. Anthony areas could receive up to 2 to 3 inches of snow from this Monday morning through Tuesday morning storm.
East Idaho's higher mountains could receive even more snow, possibly up to a foot in some cases, depending on the severity of the storm.
The Monday morning through Tuesday morning storm is also expected to bring winds of up to 50 mph to East Idaho that will create near whiteout conditions and make for hazardous driving, especially in higher elevation areas.
"If you must travel keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the weather service recommended.
Thundersnow and rain are also in the forecast for East Idaho this week, but the snow will be the most prevalent challenge with there being a chance for flakes every day of the week Sunday through Saturday.
Motorists should expect winter road conditions in East Idaho all week and use caution while driving.
Outside of East Idaho, winter weather advisories, winter storm watches and/or winter storm warnings are in effect throughout most of the rest of the state as well as in all surrounding states in anticipation of the incoming snow.