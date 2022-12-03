Another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for most of East Idaho and a winter weather advisory for some local mountain areas warning the public about the incoming storm that will arrive Sunday morning and continue bringing snow to the region well into Monday morning.
The Island Park, Victor and Emigration Summit areas are under the winter weather advisory calling for up to 6 inches of snow from the storm.
The weather service said the storm is expected to bring 1 to 4 inches of snow to the rest of East Idaho, including lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Raft River, Blackfoot, Firth, Shelley, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby and Rexburg.
If temperatures rise above freezing during the storm, those lower elevation areas will receive a rain-snow mix with only an inch or less of snow, the weather service said.
The weather service said regardless of how much snow falls, motorists should expect difficult driving conditions throughout East Idaho Sunday morning through Monday morning, especially in the higher elevations.
"While forecast snow totals with this system are modest and much lower compared to the recent winter storm this past week, remember that it doesn't take much snow to make roads slick," the weather service stated. "Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination."
The storm is the latest to hit East Idaho after the region received several inches of snow this past week, causing numerous wrecks and several road closures.
The incoming storm has triggered winter weather warnings in most of Idaho as well as in all surrounding states.
