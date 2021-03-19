Most of East Idaho's higher elevation areas are expected to receive a blast of winter weather on Saturday.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the region's highlands calling for snow starting early Saturday morning and continuing through Saturday afternoon.
Island Park, Palisades, Swan Valley, Bone, Driggs, Victor, Tetonia, Henry, Wayan, Georgetown, Emigration Summit, Soda Springs, Bancroft and Grace are forecast to receive up to 3 inches of snow while the mountains surrounding those communities could receive as much as 9 inches of snow.
The weather service said the snow will cause slippery road conditions and motorists should "slow down and use caution while traveling."
The rest of East Idaho is forecast to receive rain and snow early Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon with little if any snow accumulation. This includes lower elevation areas such as Preston, Malad, Raft River, Burley, Rupert, Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Shelley, Firth, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby and Rexburg and higher elevation areas such as Ashton, St. Anthony, Montpelier, Paris, Lava Hot Springs, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Arbon, Rockland, Arco, Holbrook, Dubois and Spencer.
Outside of East Idaho, there are no winter weather warnings in effect in the state in anticipation of the incoming snow but such warnings are in effect in Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Utah.
