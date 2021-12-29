Winter weather has returned to East Idaho after a short break on Tuesday and skies are not forecast to clear until Friday afternoon.
The National Weather Service has issued multiple winter weather advisories for East Idaho that will remain in effect until Friday morning.
Most of East Idaho including the Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Burley, Rupert, Malad, Preston, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Lava Hot Springs, Dubois, Spencer, Inkom, Montpelier and Soda Springs areas could receive 2 to 4 inches of snow Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning from the winter storm that arrived in the region late Tuesday night.
The hardest hit areas are expected to be Emigration Summit, Victor and Island Park where up to 8 inches of snow could fall Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning and Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades, Ashton, Tetonia and Driggs where up to 5 inches of snow could fall during that time frame.
In addition to the snow, the storm is forecast to bring 35 mph winds to East Idaho, which will result in blowing and drifting snow.
Motorists are being told to expect hazardous road conditions with limited visibility Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning in East Idaho and road closures are possible.
The storm is also going to create extreme wind chill that could make conditions in East Idaho feel like they're below zero at times Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning. Such conditions could cause hypothermia if you're not properly dressed, the weather service said.
Once the storm exits East Idaho conditions will clear but the weather service said extreme wind chill is in the forecast for Saturday morning when conditions will again feel like they're below zero.
Conditions will remain clear in East Idaho until Tuesday, when another winter storm is forecast to arrive, the weather service said.
Elsewhere, winter weather warnings are currently in effect in southwest and northern Idaho as well as in all surrounding states.