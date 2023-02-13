The National Weather Service has issued multiple winter weather advisories for East Idaho warning the public about a storm that's forecast to hit the region starting Monday evening.
The storm is expected to continue bringing snow as well as winds of up to 55 mph to East Idaho until late Tuesday night.
Up to 10 inches of snow is forecast to fall on Bear Lake County's Emigration Summit area while up to 5 or 6 inches of snow could fall on the Georgetown, Arbon, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Palisades, Swan Valley, Victor, Driggs, Tetonia, Island Park, Dubois and Spencer areas.
Up to 3 or 4 inches of snow could fall on the Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Aberdeen, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Firth, Ashton, Albion, Almo, Thatcher, Salmon and Rockland areas.
The rest of East Idaho, including the Arco, Malad, Preston, Montpelier, Paris, St. Charles, Holbrook and Malta areas, could receive an inch or two of snow from the storm.
East Idaho's higher mountains could receive up to a foot of snow depending on the storm's severity.
The weather service said the storm will create hazardous road conditions in East Idaho and motorists should use caution while driving.
"Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility," the weather service said.
Elsewhere in the state, south central and southwest Idaho are under wind advisories, and winter weather advisories are in effect in North Idaho.
Outside of Idaho, winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in effect in Oregon, Washington state, Montana, Wyoming and Utah and most of Nevada is under wind advisories.
Fabulous......this global warming never ends.
Fill your democrats mouth with snow and set him out on the ice. It's for the best.
