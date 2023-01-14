Winter storm snowstorm snow East Idaho stock image file photo
East Idaho could receive snow Saturday night until Sunday night as another winter storm barrels through the region.

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for much of East Idaho calling for snow, 30 mph winds and dense fog.

