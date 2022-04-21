Winter weather advisories are in effect for much of East Idaho because of a storm that's bringing snow and rain to the region.
The precipitation began to fall Thursday night and is forecast to continue through Friday night and will likely be accompanied by thunderstorms and winds of up to 40 mph, the National Weather Service reported.
Between 3 and 8 inches of snow could fall on the Victor, Island Park, Dubois, Spencer, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Arbon, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Arimo, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Paris, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Palisades and Swan Valley areas.
East Idaho's higher mountains could receive a foot or more of snow from the storm.
The rest of East Idaho including lower elevation areas such as Burley, Rupert, American Falls, Aberdeen, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Shelley, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg and Rigby will receive rain Thursday night through Friday night though a minimal amount of snow is possible.
The weather service said the storm could create hazardous road conditions, especially in higher elevation areas. Motorists should "slow down and use caution," the weather service said.
Some rain and snow could linger into Saturday in East Idaho, especially in the higher elevations.
A winter weather advisory calling for 3 to 8 inches of snow is also in effect for the mountains in the Arco, Challis and Mackay areas Thursday night through Friday night.
Outside of Idaho, blizzard warnings, winter storm warnings and/or winter weather advisories are in effect in parts of Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Nevada because of the storm.