One more blast of winter weather is forecast to hit much of East Idaho on Friday before skies clear for the weekend.
The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories calling for up to 8 inches of snow Friday morning through Friday night in the Island Park, Driggs, Tetonia and Ashton areas and up to 4 inches of snow during the same time frame in the Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades and Victor areas. The higher mountains in all of those areas could receive even more snow depending on the severity of the storm.
This final storm of the week will also bring 40 mph winds to East Idaho that will create blowing and drifting snow in the areas under winter weather advisories. Motorists should expect hazardous road conditions in those areas Friday morning through Friday night.
Story continues below video
"Slow down and use caution while traveling," the weather service recommends.
The rest of East Idaho including the American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Preston, Malad, Montpelier, Soda Springs, Lava Hot Springs, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg, Rigby and St. Anthony areas can expect a rain-snow mix on Friday with little snow accumulation.
Friday's winter weather will cap off a week of snow, strong winds and rain for East Idaho that led to numerous school closures and several roads being temporarily shut down.
As of Thursday night one road — Highway 34 between Soda Springs and the Idaho-Wyoming border — remained shut down because of snowy conditions.
It's possible some of the rain and snow might linger into Saturday morning in East Idaho but beyond that conditions are expected to be clear of any precipitation in the region through the rest of the weekend.
The weather service is also reporting that dangerous avalanche conditions exist in the mountains of Bear Lake and Franklin counties because of the multiple winter storms that have hit the region this week.
Outside of East Idaho, winter weather warnings are currently in effect in the central Idaho mountains and northern Idaho as well as in all of the states surrounding Idaho.