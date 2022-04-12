The winter storms that are forecast to barrel through East Idaho all week have already caused several wrecks, a widespread power outage as well as a lengthy freeway closure.
And it's not even Wednesday.
A blown transformer on Hiline Road in Pocatello around 1 p.m. Tuesday resulted in a power outage impacting over 1,100 Idaho Power customers in the Gate City area. Power was restored to everyone by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
A day earlier wrecks were the biggest impact on East Idaho from the storms. Six weather-related crashes, including one involving 17 vehicles, on Interstate 84 Monday evening between the Utah border and Interstate 86 interchange caused Idaho State Police to shut down that 53-mile stretch of freeway for nearly seven hours. Nine people were injured in the wrecks, state police said.
The snowy weather is forecast to continue through Saturday in East Idaho and as of Tuesday afternoon a winter storm warning and winter weather advisories remained in effect for the region.
The winter storm warning is in effect through Tuesday night for the Emigration Summit area, where up to 8 inches of snow is forecast to fall.
Winter weather advisories calling for up to 5 or 6 inches of snow are in effect for most of East Idaho through Tuesday night. This includes lower elevation areas such as the Idaho National Laboratory, American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Shelley, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby and Rexburg as well as higher elevation areas such as Arbon, Soda Springs, Lava Hot Springs, Inkom, Palisades, Swan Valley, Victor, Island Park, Spencer and Bone.
Motorists should expect hazardous driving conditions all week in East Idaho because of the snow and high winds from the storms.
Gusts of up to 50 mph are expected Tuesday in East Idaho, especially in the Burley, Rupert, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland and Holbrook areas. The gusts could cause reduced visibility on Interstate 84 and Highway 81 on Tuesday via blowing snow. A wind advisory for much of East Idaho is in effect until Tuesday night.
Elsewhere in the state, wind and winter weather advisories are in effect in south central, southwest and northern Idaho. Winter weather advisories and/or winter storm warnings are in effect in all of the states surrounding Idaho.