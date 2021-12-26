Several East Idaho roads including Interstates 15 and 84 are currently closed to all traffic because of the latest in a series of winter storms to barrel through the region.
Interstate 84 is shut down because of reduced visibility between its junction with Interstate 86 and the Juniper Rest Area near the Idaho-Utah border — a 48-mile stretch of freeway.
Interstate 15 is shut down because of blowing and drifting snow between Dubois and the Idaho-Montana border — a 25-mile stretch of freeway.
Other current road closures because of the snowy conditions throughout East Idaho are Highway 34 from Soda Springs to the Idaho-Wyoming border, Highway 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley, Highway 33 between Newdale and Tetonia, Highway 32 between Tetonia and Ashton, Highway 47 between Ashton and the Warm River area, Highway 20 between Ashton and the Idaho-Montana border, and Highway 87 between Highway 20 and the Idaho-Montana border.
The road closures occurred Sunday morning as snow blanketed East Idaho for the fourth straight day as a barrage of winter storms continues to pound the region. As of 2:20 p.m. Sunday none of the roads had been reopened and with the snowfall expected to continue through Monday night it's not clear when the closures would be lifted.
Road conditions are so dangerous in East Idaho because of the snow that the Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office on Sunday morning asked motorists to stay off of roads in Bear Lake County "unless absolutely necessary" due to zero-visibility conditions.
Idaho State Police on Sunday afternoon issued a statewide traffic advisory because of the snowfall urging motorists to delay driving "if conditions are poor" and to expect severe winter weather for the next several days in the state.
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert, winter weather advisories, a snow squall warning and winter storm warning for East Idaho because of Sunday's snowy conditions and 45 mph winds. The weather service is urging motorists to delay driving in East Idaho until the snow subsides because current conditions are very hazardous.
If you must drive, the weather service requests that you "reduce your speed and turn on headlights" because "during snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions."
The weather service said "life-threatening" road conditions are expected Sunday afternoon on Interstate 15 from near Roberts south to Malad, Highways 20 and 26 from the Arco Desert into the eastern highlands, Highway 30 from Pocatello to Bear Lake, Highway 89 through the Bear Lake area, Highway 91 from Idaho Falls through Pocatello to Preston, as well as on numerous highways east of Interstate 15.
Near white-out conditions are expected Sunday afternoon in the Idaho Falls, Ammon, Inkom, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Rexburg, Blackfoot, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Preston, Rigby, Soda Springs, Bancroft, Grace, Malad, Arimo, Downey, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Swan Valley, Swanlake, Ririe Reservoir, Blackfoot Reservoir, Lorenzo, Chesterfield Reservoir, Goshen, Wayan and Palisades Reservoir areas.
The winter storm warning is in effect for the mountains of Bear Lake and Franklin counties including the Emigration Summit area where maximum snowfall amounts of 8 to 16 inches are forecast to fall Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon.
"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the weather service recommends.
The snowstorms are expected to continue through Monday night and beyond that snow remains in the forecast for East Idaho for most of the coming week.
The following areas of East Idaho are forecast to receive up to 4 inches of snow Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon: Rockland, American Falls, Aberdeen, Arbon, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Swanlake, Thatcher, Malad, Preston, Holbrook, Malta, Raft River, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Shelley, Firth, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Rigby, Lava Hot Springs, Burley, Rupert, Paul, Heyburn, Almo, Albion, Declo, Craters of the Moon, Dubois, Spencer, Arco, Mud Lake and Atomic City.
The following areas are expected to receive up to 7 inches of snow Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon: Island Park, Victor, St. Charles, Montpelier, Paris, Georgetown, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Bone, Palisades, Swan Valley, Wayan, Henry, Ashton, Tetonia and Driggs.
It's possible that the higher mountains across East Idaho could receive a foot or more of snow Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon depending on the severity of the storms.
Additional storms are forecast to continue to dump snow on East Idaho Sunday evening through Monday night and the weather service will likely extend its winter weather warnings to keep the public alerted about the hazardous conditions.
Outside of East Idaho, winter storm warnings and/or winter weather advisories are in effect in much of the rest of the state as well as in all surrounding states.
