The National Weather Service has declared winter storm watches for much of East Idaho as a likely white Christmas approaches thanks to multiple winter weather systems forecast to barrel through the region Wednesday night through Sunday night.
The hardest hit area is expected to be Bear Lake County's Emigration Summit where maximum snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 inches are possible, according to the weather service.
The Island Park, Ashton, Tetonia, Victor, Wayan, Henry, Inkom, Lava Hot Springs, McCammon, Soda Springs, Bancroft, Grace, Montpelier, Georgetown, Paris, Thatcher, Craters of the Moon, Arco, Palisades, Swan Valley and Bone areas are forecast to receive up to 6 inches of snow with more possible depending on the severity of the storms.
The rest of East Idaho including the Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg, Rigby, Preston, American Falls, Aberdeen, Fort Hall and Malad areas could receive at least 2 inches of snow and possibly more.
The snow will make for hazardous road conditions, especially in higher elevation areas. Roads in the Emigration Summit area could be impassable because of the snowfall.
The incoming weather systems will also be packing winds of up to 40 mph which will create blowing and drifting snow that will add to the driving difficulties.
The weather service said that it is very confident there will be snow in East Idaho Wednesday night through Sunday night making for a likely white Christmas region-wide but there is currently less certainty on how much snow will fall, especially in lower elevation areas.
Elsewhere in Idaho a winter storm watch calling for several inches of snow is in effect in the central Idaho mountains including the Sun Valley, Ketchum, Stanley and Hailey areas, while winter weather advisories calling for snow are in effect in parts of south central, southwest and northern Idaho.
All of the states surrounding Idaho currently have winter weather warnings in effect as well.