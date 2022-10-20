The National Weather Service has declared winter storm watches for much of East Idaho in anticipation of the first snowfall of the season expected this weekend.
The incoming winter storm is forecast to bring rain and snow to East Idaho Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon, creating very difficult driving conditions in the region’s highlands because of the expected blowing and drifting snow.
The storm will dump up to 14 inches of snow on East Idaho’s higher mountains above 7,000 feet and the weather service is specifically warning backcountry enthusiasts and hunters to “be prepared for the wintry conditions and the potential for hypothermia.”
East Idaho’s towns and cities are all below 7,000 feet elevation but they’ll still receive snow from the storm.
The Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley and Palisades areas will receive up to 5 inches of snow Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon while the Island Park, Dubois, Spencer and Victor areas will receive up to 4 inches of snow.
East Idaho’s other higher elevation communities including Soda Springs, Montpelier, Lava Hot Springs, Inkom, Bone, Ashton, Driggs and Arbon are expected to receive up to 3 inches of snow from the storm.
East Idaho’s lower elevations, including the Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, American Falls, Aberdeen, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, Malad and Preston areas, are forecast to receive about an inch of snow from the storm.
The storm will also bring rain to East Idaho Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon, especially in the lower elevations.
The weather service said it’s possible the precipitation could linger into Monday in parts of East Idaho.
Along with the first snow of the winter season, the storm will usher in several days of very cold temperatures in East Idaho.
Saturday through Wednesday’s daytime highs will likely be in the 40s in most of East Idaho while nighttime lows are expected to be in the low 30s and colder. Higher elevation towns across East Idaho will likely see nighttime lows in the 20s and teens Saturday through Wednesday.
The weather service is encouraging East Idahoans to purchase winter-related items such as snow shovels and salt now rather than rushing out to the store after the storm hits.
Elsewhere in Idaho, winter storm watches are in effect in the central Idaho Mountains including the Stanley, Ketchum and Sun Valley areas as well as in North Idaho. Winter storm watches are also in effect in Montana and Utah in anticipation of the storm.
The weather service said that normally East Idaho receives its first snowfall in early October, so this winter is already off to a late start.
The weather service said its forecast for winter in East Idaho is calling for equal chances of above or below normal precipitation and temperatures, meaning we’ll all have to wait and see what Old Man Winter has in store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.