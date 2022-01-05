The third winter storm to hit East Idaho this week is expected to arrive late Wednesday night.
The weather system will continue to bring snow and strong winds to the region through Thursday afternoon.
The hardest hit areas are expected to be Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades and Victor where winter storm warnings are in effect. Those areas are forecast to receive up to 11 inches of snow late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.
Winter weather advisories calling for up to 6 or 7 inches of snow during that same time frame are in effect in the Arbon, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Malad, Swanlake, Preston, Thatcher, Lava Hot Springs, Soda Springs, Grace, Bancroft, Henry, Montpelier, St. Charles, Paris, Georgetown, Island Park, Ashton, Driggs, Bone and Tetonia areas.
An inch or two of snow mixed with rain is forecast to fall on the Albion, Almo, Malta, Holbrook and Rockland areas late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon while the rest of East Idaho including the American Falls, Aberdeen, Burley, Rupert, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Dubois, Rexburg, Rigby, Sugar City and St. Anthony areas are expected to receive a rain-snow mix with very little snow accumulation.
The storm is forecast to bring winds of up to 45 mph to East Idaho late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon that will create blowing and drifting snow. Motorists can expect reduced visibility during the storm and hazardous road conditions.
Driving on some higher elevation roads might become impossible because of the storm. Motorists are encouraged to use extreme caution while driving and to be sure to have winter survival kits including blankets, food and water in their vehicles in case they get stranded.
The storm arriving late Wednesday night is the third to hit East Idaho this week.
Both the Monday night through Tuesday morning and Tuesday night through Wednesday morning storms brought several inches of snow and high winds to the region and resulted in numerous school closures.
The storms also shut down multiple local roads and as of Wednesday night Highway 34 between Soda Springs and the Idaho-Wyoming border remained closed due to drifting snow.
Once the Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon storm passes more rain and snow are expected through Saturday morning. Clear skies with no precipitation are then in the forecast for the remainder of the weekend in East Idaho.
As of Wednesday night winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings were in effect in much of the rest of Idaho as well as in Washington state, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming and Utah.
