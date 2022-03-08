The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories calling for snow throughout East Idaho.
An incoming storm is forecast to bring snow to the entire region Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. Motorists should expect hazardous road conditions throughout East Idaho because of the storm and near zero visibility at times.
The weather service reports that maximum possible snowfall amounts of 6 to 12 inches could fall on the Swan Valley, Palisades, Victor, Emigration Summit, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Henry, Wayan and Bone areas, while 4 to 8 inches of snow could fall on the Island Park, Spencer, Dubois, Ashton, Tetonia and Driggs areas.
The Montpelier, Paris, Georgetown, St. Charles, Thatcher, Preston and Malad areas could receive 3 to 6 inches of snow while 2 to 4 inches of snow could fall on the Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Burley, Rupert, Raft River, Malta, Albion, Rockland, Arbon, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Shelly, Firth, Atomic City, Arco, Rigby and Rexburg areas, the weather service reported.
East Idaho's higher mountains could receive up to a foot of snow depending on the storm's severity.
The storm will be packing winds of up to 30 mph that will create blowing and drifting snow, making road conditions even more dangerous.
The weather service is recommending motorists make sure they have extra flashlights, blankets, food and water in their vehicles in case of an emergency.
Following the storm will be extremely cold temps. The weather service said East Idaho will experience dangerously cold wind chill on Thursday morning.
Winter weather advisories calling for snow are in effect in much of the rest of the state while winter weather advisories, winter storm watches and/or winter storm warnings are in effect in Nevada, Utah, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming and Montana because of the storm.