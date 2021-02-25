A winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting late Thursday night.
The storm is expected to continue dumping snow on much of the region through Saturday morning and has triggered a winter storm warning and winter weather advisories for most of East Idaho.
The areas forecast to receive the most snow — up to 7 or 8 inches — are Island Park, Kilgore, Emigration Summit, Wayan, Ashton, Swan Valley, Palisades, Driggs, Tetonia and Victor.
"Plan on slippery road conditions," the National Weather Service stated in its winter storm warning for East Idaho. "Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency."
Snow totaling up to 4 inches is forecast to fall on the Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg, Rigby, St. Anthony, Arbon, Albion, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Swanlake, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Georgetown, Paris, Thatcher, Henry and Bone areas.
The rest of East Idaho, including the Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, American Falls, Burley, Rupert, Aberdeen, Raft River, Blackfoot, Atomic City, Shelley, Firth, Dubois, Malta, Holbrook, Craters of the Moon, Rockland, Malad and Preston areas, are forecast to receive up to an inch of snow from the storm
The storm is also forecast to bring winds of up to 45 mph to East Idaho, prompting the weather service to issue a wind advisory warning the public that the powerful gusts will likely reduce visibility, blow away unsecured objects and make controlling a vehicle difficult.
Elsewhere in the state, the incoming storm has triggered winter storm warnings in the central Idaho mountains including Stanley, Ketchum and Sun Valley as well as in parts of southwest and northern Idaho. Winter weather advisories are in effect in south central Idaho.
Winter storm warnings and/or winter weather advisories have been issued in all of the states surrounding Idaho in anticipation of the storm.