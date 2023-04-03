Another spring snowstorm is hammering East Idaho.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning and winter weather advisories for the region because of the storm that arrived in East Idaho early Monday evening.
Another spring snowstorm is hammering East Idaho.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning and winter weather advisories for the region because of the storm that arrived in East Idaho early Monday evening.
The storm is forecast to continue bringing snow and high winds to East Idaho through Tuesday morning.
Motorists should expect hazardous road conditions in East Idaho because of the storm, made worse by winds of up to 45 mph that will drastically reduce visibility and could bring down tree branches.
State police are urging motorists to drive carefully as the winter conditions continue in East Idaho. "We are all a little tired of winter by now but we still have to be safe and courteous drivers," state police Lt. Mike Winans said.
The area expected to be hardest hit by the storm is Bear Lake County's Emigration Summit where up to 8 inches of snow could fall Monday night through Tuesday morning.
Up to 4 inches of snow could fall on much of the rest of East Idaho, including the Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Arbon, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Paris, Grace, Soda Springs, Bancroft, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Palisades, Swan Valley, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Victor, American Falls, Aberdeen, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Declo and Raft River areas.
The rest of East Idaho including the Idaho Falls, Ammon, Dubois, Rexburg, Rigby, Island Park, Ashton, Spencer, St. Anthony, Driggs and Tetonia areas could receive an inch or two of snow from the storm.
East Idaho's higher mountains could receive nearly a foot of snow depending on the storm's severity.
The storm is the latest in an almost daily series of weather systems to barrel through East Idaho since late March, bringing what seems like a steady wave of snow, rain and high winds to the region. Snow will remain a possibility for much of East Idaho for the rest of the week, so expect winter driving conditions especially in the higher elevations through Saturday.
Elsewhere in the state, winter weather advisories are in effect the Stanley area, in south central Idaho including Twin Falls and Jerome and in southwest Idaho.
Various winter weather warnings are in effect in all of the states surrounding Idaho, especially Utah and Wyoming where the storm is expected to hit with the most ferocity.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest weather forecast updates.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.