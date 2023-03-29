Snow plow file photo stock image winter storm East Idaho
Kyle Riley/For The Journal

A winter storm could dump several inches of snow on much of East Idaho Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho to alert the public about the hazardous driving conditions the storm will bring to the region, especially in the highlands. Those conditions will be made even worse by the 50 mph winds the storm is expected to be packing.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Old Crow

So I presume that it will still be snowing on the fourth of July? So much for global warming. We are more likely to suffer the same kind of mini ice ages that drove the vikings out of North America. Our

So called scientists and climatologists are just speculating.....they don't know chit. We should be building nuclear power plants all over this country.

And we also need to build coal fired power plants

Just in case. It's better to have fossil fuels and not need them, than to need fossil fuels and not have them.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.