A winter storm could dump several inches of snow on much of East Idaho Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho to alert the public about the hazardous driving conditions the storm will bring to the region, especially in the highlands. Those conditions will be made even worse by the 50 mph winds the storm is expected to be packing.
The areas forecast to receive the most snow are Bear Lake County's Emigration Summit — where up to 12 inches of snow could fall — and Arbon, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Island Park, Dubois and Spencer — which could all receive up to 9 or 10 inches of snow.
The storm could bring up to 7 inches of snow to the Montpelier, Thatcher, Driggs, Tetonia, Ashton, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades and Victor areas.
Most of the rest of East Idaho including Burley, Rupert, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Preston, Malad, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, American Falls, Aberdeen, Shelley, Firth, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, St. Anthony and Rexburg are forecast to receive a couple of inches of snow as well as rain during the storm.
East Idaho's higher mountains could receive as much as 21 inches of snow from the storm Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning depending on its severity.
It's possible the winter weather could linger in the region into next week. Snow remains in the forecast for East Idaho through next Tuesday, so expect the winter weather warnings to be extended if the forecast holds.
Elsewhere in the state, the storm has triggered winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories in the central Idaho mountains, including Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Stanley, Mackay, Challis, Salmon and Arco, and much of North Idaho is under a winter weather advisory.
Outside of Idaho, winter weather advisories and/or winter storm warnings are in effect in Montana, Wyoming and Nevada and winter storm watches are in effect in Utah.
