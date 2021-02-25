The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Idaho-Wyoming border.
The weather forecast includes the cities of Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs
The warning will be in effect from midnight on Thursday, to 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, except 6 to 10 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.