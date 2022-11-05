A winter storm is forecast to continue dumping snow on East Idaho's higher elevations through Saturday night and another storm is forecast to hit the region starting on Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service
East Idaho's highlands are under a winter weather advisory and winter storm warning for the current storm that began bringing rain and snow to the region on Friday and is forecast to continue hammering mountain areas with several inches of snow on Saturday.
The storm is creating difficult driving conditions throughout East Idaho and state police said they've already responded to numerous weather-related wrecks, especially on Interstate 15. But thus far there have been no crash-related fatalities in East Idaho, state police said.
The weather service is advising motorists to use caution while driving in East Idaho, especially in the highlands.
"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the weather service stated.
A high wind warning calling for up to 60 mph gusts is also in effect for East Idaho through Saturday night with the strongest winds expected in the Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg, Rigby, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, American Falls, Aberdeen, Shelley, Firth and Fort Hall areas.
The winds have the potential to be destructive with damage possible to trees, power lines, signs and outbuildings. Power outages are possible, the weather service said.
Once the current storm exits the region, it won't be long before another one arrives. The next storm is forecast to bring rain and snow to East Idaho Sunday night through Wednesday morning and will likely trigger a new round of winter weather warnings, the weather service reported.
This next storm looks like it will bring more widespread snow to East Idaho including the lower elevations, whereas the current storm is mainly dumping snow on the highlands.
The current storm is forecast to hit the Emigration Summit, Palisades, Wayan and Victor areas with 10 to 20 inches of snow by Saturday night while East Idaho's other higher elevations including Swan Valley, Island Park, Ashton, Bone, Driggs, Soda Springs, Lava Hot Springs, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Arimo, Montpelier, Albion, Almo and Arbon could receive up to 8 or 9 inches of snow.
East Idaho's lowlands including the Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Fort Hall, American Falls, Aberdeen, Rigby and Rexburg areas received rain and light snow on Friday and are forecast to receive more rain on Saturday, except for the Preston and Malad areas which could receive several inches of snow.
Elsewhere in the state, winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in effect in the central Idaho mountains including the Stanley, Challis, Salmon, Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley areas as well as in North Idaho.
Winter weather warnings are also in effect in all of the states surrounding Idaho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.