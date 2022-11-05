Snow on Pine Creek Pass

Snow and ice cover Pine Creek Pass in East Idaho on Saturday morning. 

 Idaho Transportation Department Photo

A winter storm is forecast to continue dumping snow on East Idaho's higher elevations through Saturday night and another storm is forecast to hit the region starting on Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service

East Idaho's highlands are under a winter weather advisory and winter storm warning for the current storm that began bringing rain and snow to the region on Friday and is forecast to continue hammering mountain areas with several inches of snow on Saturday.

