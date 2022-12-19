The National Weather Service has issued several winter weather warnings for East Idaho in anticipation of an incoming snowstorm.
The snowstorm is expected to hit some of East Idaho's highlands late Monday night but most of the region is not forecast to start receiving snow until Tuesday evening.
The storm is forecast to continue dumping snow on East Idaho through Wednesday afternoon. In addition to snow, the storm is forecast to bring winds of up to 55 mph to East Idaho as well as dangerous wind chill that will make conditions feel like they're as cold as minus 25 degrees.
The winds will be strong enough to bring down tree branches in addition to drastically reducing visibility on local roads via blowing snow. Drifting snow created by those winds could make driving even more difficult.
The weather service said motorists should expect hazardous road conditions throughout East Idaho during the storm.
"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the weather service advised.
The hardest hit areas are forecast to be Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades and Victor, all of which are under a winter storm warning calling for up to a foot of snow, and Island Park, which is under a winter weather advisory calling for up to 10 inches of snow. All of these areas are forecast to receive snow late Monday night through Wednesday afternoon.
Winter storm watches have been declared for the rest of East Idaho calling for snow Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. Between 2 and 4 inches of snow is forecast to fall during that time frame in the Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Declo, Raft River, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Arbon, Holbrook. Arco, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Paris, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Henry and Bone areas.
The areas expected to receive the least amount of snow — up to 2 inches — Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon are Mud Lake, Atomic City, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Shelley, Firth, American Falls, Aberdeen, Fort Hall, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Dubois and Spencer.
Elsewhere in the state, winter storm watches and winter weather advisories are in effect in the central Idaho mountains including Stanley, Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Mackay and Challis while winter storm warnings and watches and winter weather advisories are in effect in North Idaho.
A variety of winter weather and wind chill warnings are in effect in Montana, Wyoming, Washington state and Oregon because of the storm.
No winter weather warnings have yet been issued for Thursday through Christmas Sunday in East Idaho but snow is possible on some of those days, so stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest forecast updates.
