Various locations in Eastern Idaho are experiencing high-speed winds that are creating blowing and drifting snow and low visibility on the roadways. The Idaho Transportation Department has temporarily closed numerous roads because of the snowy and icy conditions.
Due to current weather conditions in Eastern Idaho the following roadways are closed:
ID-26 from Ririe to ID-31 in Swan Valley
ID-32 from Ashton to Tetonia
ID-33 from Newdale to ID-32 Tetonia
ITD will be monitoring roadways around the clock and plowing as able until the highways are clear and safe to open. Weather permitting roadways may reopen as soon as tomorrow (Feb. 27).
The Idaho State Police and ITD are encouraging motorists to use caution and choose alternate routes if they must travel. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for assistance.
Drivers are advised to drive at a safe distance, slow down and prepare travel plans ahead of time by checking 511.idaho.gov for current road conditions.
Additional information on winter safety can be found at: itd.idaho.gov/road-mtce