The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning, a winter weather advisory and a winter storm warning for East Idaho.
The incoming winter storm is forecast to bring wind, rain and heavy snow to the area beginning Friday lasting through Saturday.
Winds will be breezy Friday but will increase dramatically with the arrival of a cold front on Saturday. The National Weather Service says this system will kick off a very active period of winter weather with another system set to arrive Sunday night.
The lower elevations will see precipitation in the form of rain Friday night into Saturday with a less than 20 percent chance of 1 inch of snowfall hitting the lower elevations.
Winds are forecasted to be about 20-25 mph with gusts upward of 35 mph across the Arco Desert on Friday afternoon.
“With the cold front moving in, winds will stay elevated and gradually strengthen overnight Friday night into Saturday,” the National Weather Service says. “Saturday we'll see sustained winds of 25-35 mph with gusts around 60 mph in the Arco Desert.
Moisture may limit the potential, but some blowing dust may occur across the stretch of Interstate 15 through Jefferson County, the National Weather Service says.
“There is a greater than 90 percent chance of seeing wind gusts greater than 55 mph from Atomic City through Idaho Falls,” the weather service says. “There is a greater than 70 percent chance of seeing wind gusts greater than 48 mph across the rest of the (lower elevations in East Idaho).”
Snow is in the forecast in the higher elevation areas, beginning near the Montana Divide, the Blackfoot Mountains and the Bear River Area mid-morning Friday with rates varying throughout the day.
An injection of Pacific moisture will bring a heavy, wet snow Friday night into Saturday morning. The added weight of snow on trees and powerlines could lead to impacts, such as power outages, said the National Weather Service, adding that blowing and drifting is generally not expected, but is not out of the question.
Montpelier has a 40 percent chance of seeing 6 inches or more of snow. The Soda Springs and Island Park areas have about a 60 percent chance of seeing 6 inches or more of snowfall. That percentage jumps to 70 percent for the Driggs area.
Heavy snow, about 8 to 16 inches, is expected in the Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades, Victor, and Emigration areas.
Anywhere from 3 to 8 inches of snow, with up to 12 inches on the higher ridgetops, is expected to hit the areas around Inkom, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Preston, Montpelier, Grace, Soda Springs, Driggs and Island Park between 6 p.m. Friday and 9 p.m. Saturday.
“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the weather service says. “The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Blowing snow and reduced visibility are possible, even with snow being wet.”
The weather service is encouraging East Idahoans to purchase winter-related items such as snow shovels and salt now rather than rushing out to the store after the storm hits.
Winter storm warnings are also in effect in the central Idaho Mountains including the Stanley, Ketchum and Sun Valley areas. In these areas snow will begin to fall as early as Friday morning and will taper down quickly Saturday afternoon as the system moves off to the east, the weather service says.
“There is an 80 percent chance of 8 inches or more of snow at Stanley and a 90 percent chance of 8 inches or more of snow at Galena Summit,” the weather service said. “The Wood River Valley should see much less snow. Ketchum has a 40 percent chance of greater than 4 inches of snow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.