The storm that arrived in East Idaho on Sunday is forecast to continue hammering the region through Tuesday afternoon.
Along with more snow and 45 mph winds will be single digit wind chill, according to the National Weather Service.
Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings remained in effect on Monday for much of East Idaho alerting the public about the dangerous driving conditions caused by the storm, especially in the higher elevations.
The snow and high winds from the storm on Monday prompted several East Idaho school districts to cancel all classes, caused nearly 50 wrecks and shut down several local roads. As of late Monday afternoon, the only road that remained shut down was Highway 32 between Ashton and Tetonia.
But the weather service said that with the storm expected to bring more snow to the region, road closures Monday night and Tuesday are definitely possible. The weather service said Highway 33 between Rexburg and Tetonia, Highway 20 north of Ashton, Highway 26 near Craters of the Moon, and Interstate 15 north of Dubois could all be shut down if conditions deteriorate.
Bear Lake County's Emigration Summit area is forecast to receive the most snow from the storm before it exits — up to 10 inches Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon — while up to 8 inches of additional snow could fall on the Ashton, Driggs and Tetonia areas.
Up to 7 inches of snow could fall Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon on the Henry, Bone, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Arbon, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Paris, Grace, Soda Springs and Bancroft areas and up to 6 inches of snow could fall on the Victor and Island Park areas.
Up to 4 inches of snow could fall Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon on the Spencer, Palisades, Swan Valley and Wayan areas, while up to 2 inches could fall on the rest of the region including the Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, American Falls, Aberdeen, Burley, Rupert, Raft River, Shelley, Firth, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg, Rigby, Dubois, Idaho National Laboratory, St. Anthony and Craters of the Moon areas.
East Idaho's higher mountains could get as much as 23 inches of snow Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon before the storm exits.
Winter weather advisories because of the storm are also in effect in the central Idaho mountains including Sun Valley and Ketchum and in south central and northern Idaho.
Outside of Idaho, winter storm warnings and/or winter weather advisories are in effect in all surrounding states because of the storm.
More snow is expected later in the week in East Idaho, so stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest forecast updates.
