The National Weather Service says up to 3 inches of snow could fall on East Idaho's lowlands Monday evening through Tuesday morning.
The weather service has issued a special weather alert warning the public about the incoming lower elevation snow from the storm that arrived in East Idaho on Sunday night and is not expected to exit the region until Wednesday afternoon or evening.
Thus far the storm has brought snow to East Idaho's highlands while the lowlands have received rain.
That is expected to change starting Monday evening when snow is in the forecast for the Fort Hall, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Preston, Malad, American Falls, Aberdeen, Burley, Rupert, Raft River, Idaho National Laboratory, Atomic City, Blackfoot, Shelley, Firth, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby and Rexburg areas.
The weather service said it's possible the amount and duration of the lower elevation Monday evening through Tuesday morning snowfall could be even greater depending on the severity of the storm.
A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory have been in effect for East Idaho's higher elevations since Sunday.
The storm is forecast to make for wintry conditions on Election Day throughout East Idaho and voters on Tuesday should definitely expect rain, snow, high winds and cold temps.
The winter storm warning calling for 12 to 18 inches of snow is for the Island Park, Spencer and Dubois areas and is in effect from Sunday night through Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.
The winter weather advisory is in effect from Monday evening through Wednesday afternoon and is calling for up to 8 inches of snow in the Malta, Holbrook and Rockland areas and up to 4 inches of snow in the Albion, Almo, Arbon, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration Summit, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades, Craters of the Moon, Driggs and Victor areas.
Both the winter storm warning and winter weather advisory for East Idaho could very possibly be extended, especially considering that the storm is expected to remain in the region into Wednesday.
Montpelier, Paris, Georgetown and St. Charles are forecast to be hit the least by the storm, with rain and only an inch or two of snow expected in those areas.
The storm is also expected to bring winds of up to 45 mph to East Idaho, making driving conditions even more hazardous on the region's roads.
"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the weather service stated.
Elsewhere in the state, winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect in the central Idaho mountains including the Salmon, Stanley, Arco, Mackay, Sun Valley and Ketchum areas and winter weather advisories are in effect in North Idaho because of the storm.
Winter weather warnings are also in effect in all of the states surrounding Idaho.
