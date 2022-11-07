Winter Storm snowstorm east idaho snow file photo stock image
The National Weather Service says up to 3 inches of snow could fall on East Idaho's lowlands Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

The weather service has issued a special weather alert warning the public about the incoming lower elevation snow from the storm that arrived in East Idaho on Sunday night and is not expected to exit the region until Wednesday afternoon or evening.

