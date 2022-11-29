East Idaho winter storm snow snowstorm stock image file photo
U.S. Department of Homeland Security stock image

A winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Wednesday, bringing snow to both higher and lower elevation areas.

The storm is expected to arrive in East Idaho on Wednesday evening and to continue dumping snow through Friday afternoon, creating very hazardous conditions on the region's roads. It's possible some areas of East Idaho could start receiving snow earlier or later than Wednesday evening depending on the storm's timing, according to the National Weather Service.

