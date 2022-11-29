A winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Wednesday, bringing snow to both higher and lower elevation areas.
The storm is expected to arrive in East Idaho on Wednesday evening and to continue dumping snow through Friday afternoon, creating very hazardous conditions on the region's roads. It's possible some areas of East Idaho could start receiving snow earlier or later than Wednesday evening depending on the storm's timing, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds during the storm could surge to 50 mph in East Idaho, especially on Friday.
The blowing and drifting snow caused by the gusts could create impossible driving conditions in parts of East Idaho and venturing into the backcountry could be dangerous, the National Weather Service said.
The weather service has already declared a winter storm warning for the mountainous Island Park area in anticipation of the storm and more warnings for the rest of East Idaho are likely if the forecast holds.
The Island Park area will likely be hardest hit by the storm with up to 17 inches of snow expected there Wednesday evening through Friday afternoon. It's possible that the higher peaks in the Island Park area could receive over 2 feet of snow depending on the storm's severity.
But the storm is expected to be a region-wide event with even lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Shelley, Firth, Malad, Preston, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rigby forecast to receive up to 4 inches of snow.
The hardest hit lowland area is expected to be Rexburg, where up to 6 inches of snow could fall.
But East Idaho's higher elevations will likely receive the most snow from the storm, with up to a foot forecast to fall on the Ashton area and 6 to 8 inches possible in the Montpelier, Soda Springs, Driggs, Victor, Bone, Palisades, Swan Valley, Spencer, Lava Hot Springs and Inkom areas.
"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the weather service advised.
Elsewhere in the state, winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect in the central Idaho mountains including Stanley, Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley and Salmon while winter storm watches, winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect in southwest and northern Idaho.
Various winter weather warnings are also in effect in all of the states surrounding Idaho because of the storm.
Conditions are expected to clear in East Idaho on Friday night but more snow could fall on the region Saturday and Sunday, so stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest forecast updates.
