A winter storm is forecast to arrive in East Idaho early Tuesday morning and continue bringing rain and snow to the region until Wednesday night.
But unlike previous storms to barrel through the region this winter, the incoming weather system is not expected to usher in Arctic-like temps.
The rain coupled with expected above-freezing temperatures causing snowmelt could trigger flood warnings by the end of the week in East Idaho, the National Weather Service stated. Some local counties are already making sandbags available to residents in anticipation of flooding.
The incoming winter storm is expected to be the first of several such weather systems to bring lower elevation rain and highland snow to East Idaho for the next few weeks as another atmospheric river hits California. The next storm is forecast to arrive in East Idaho this weekend.
The Tuesday-Wednesday storm has prompted the weather service to issue a winter storm warning and winter weather advisory for much of East Idaho to alert the public about the expected hazardous driving conditions.
The Island Park area is forecast to receive the most snow — up to 14 inches — while the Victor, Emigration Summit, Swan Valley, Palisades and Wayan areas could receive up to 7 or 8 inches of snow.
The rest of East Idaho's higher elevations including the Spencer, Driggs, Ashton, Bone, Arbon, Inkom, Lava Hot Springs, Montpelier and Soda Springs areas are expected to receive up to 3 inches of snow, while the lowlands including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Fort Hall, Rigby, Rexburg, American Falls, Preston, Malad and Aberdeen could receive an inch of snow.
Rain will be a big part of the incoming storm, especially in lower elevation areas.
But East Idaho's higher mountains could receive as much as 3 feet of snow depending on the storm's severity.
The storm could also bring gusts as strong as 50 mph to East Idaho, making driving conditions even more hazardous, especially in the highlands.
Elsewhere in the state, winter storm warnings are in effect in the central Idaho mountains including Stanley, Ketchum and Sun Valley and winter weather advisories are in effect in North Idaho.
The incoming storm has already triggered flood warnings in Nevada, while winter storm warnings, winter storm watches and/or winter weather advisories are in effect in Oregon, Washington state, Montana, Wyoming and Utah.
