Winter storm snowstorm snow East Idaho
File photo

An incoming winter storm is forecast to dump several inches of snow on most of East Idaho Friday morning through early Saturday morning.

The storm is expected to also hammer the region with powerful winds and some areas will receive rain as well as snow. The winter weather will likely make some local roads impassable and motorists should expect hazardous driving conditions region-wide, the National Weather Service said.

