An incoming winter storm is forecast to dump several inches of snow on most of East Idaho Friday morning through early Saturday morning.
The storm is expected to also hammer the region with powerful winds and some areas will receive rain as well as snow. The winter weather will likely make some local roads impassable and motorists should expect hazardous driving conditions region-wide, the National Weather Service said.
Multiple winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories as well as a high wind warning have been declared for East Idaho because of the incoming storm.
The areas forecast to receive the most snow — up to 12 or 13 inches — are Mud Lake, the Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Arco, Island Park, Dubois and Spencer.
Up to 10 inches of snow could fall on the Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Ashton, Tetonia and Driggs areas, while up to 6 or 7 inches of snow could fall on the Arbon, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Paris, Georgetown, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration Summit, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades and Victor areas.
The rest of East Idaho, including the Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, American Falls, Aberdeen, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Raft River and Holbrook areas, could receive only an inch or two of snow but will likely be hit by the strongest winds — up to 65 mph.
The weather service advised, "Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high winds begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in forested areas or around trees, branches and power lines. Use caution if you must drive, and keep both hands firmly on the steering wheel. Drivers of high profile vehicles should consider delaying travel until the high winds subside."
The storm could bring as much as 24 inches of fresh snow to East Idaho's higher mountains depending on its severity.
The storm has triggered winter storm warnings, winter weather advisories and high wind warnings throughout the rest of Idaho as well as in all surrounding states, so if you're going to drive anywhere in the region you should expect potentially severe winter weather.
