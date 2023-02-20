The winter storm that arrived in parts of East Idaho on Sunday night is forecast to increase its ferocity across the region starting Monday night.
Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect throughout most of East Idaho with many areas expected to receive as much as 10 inches or more of snow Monday night through early Wednesday morning.
The hazardous driving conditions on East Idaho's roads caused by the snow will be made even worse by the storm's expected 55 mph winds.
The National Weather Service stated, "Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially tonight and Tuesday. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency."
The areas expected to receive the most snow — up to 16 inches Monday night through early Wednesday morning — are Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs and Island Park.
Up to 12 inches of snow could fall on the Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration Summit, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades and Arbon areas Monday night through early Wednesday morning while up to 10 inches could fall on the Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Paris and Georgetown areas.
Up to 2 or 3 inches of snow could fall on the Dubois, Spencer, Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg, Rigby, St. Anthony, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland and Holbrook areas.
The Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Raft River, Burley, Rupert, Declo, Shelley and Firth areas are forecast to see rain and snow Monday night through early Wednesday morning with maybe an inch of snow accumulation.
East Idaho's higher mountains could receive 2 to 3 feet of snow depending on the storm's severity, so anyone traveling into the backcountry should expect to encounter extreme winter conditions.
Winter weather advisories and/or winter storm warnings are in effect throughout most of the rest of Idaho as well as in all surrounding states in anticipation of the storm bearing down on the region.
More snow is expected as the week progresses in East Idaho so stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest forecast updates.
