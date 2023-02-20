Winter storm snowstorm snow East Idaho stock image file photo
File photo

The winter storm that arrived in parts of East Idaho on Sunday night is forecast to increase its ferocity across the region starting Monday night.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect throughout most of East Idaho with many areas expected to receive as much as 10 inches or more of snow Monday night through early Wednesday morning.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.