Snow is falling on East Idaho as a winter storm barrels through the region.
The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and a winter storm warning for East Idaho calling for several inches of snow in both the higher and lower elevations.
The weather service says up to 4 inches of snow could fall on East Idaho's lowlands and on some highland areas Monday evening through Tuesday morning. This includes the Oakley, Craters of the Moon, Ashton, St. Anthony, Driggs, Tetonia, Fort Hall, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Preston, Malad, American Falls, Aberdeen, Burley, Rupert, Raft River, Idaho National Laboratory, Atomic City, Blackfoot, Shelley, Firth, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby and Rexburg areas.
The weather service says up to 8 inches of snow could fall Monday evening through Wednesday afternoon on the following higher elevation areas: Malta, Holbrook, Rockland, Albion, Almo, Arbon, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration Summit, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades and Victor.
The winter storm warning calling for a storm total of 12 to 18 inches of snow was declared Sunday for the Island Park, Spencer and Dubois areas and will remain in effect through Tuesday morning, according to the weather service.
The weather service said the storm, which arrived in East Idaho on Sunday night with lowland rain and highland snow, will make for "very difficult" driving conditions throughout the region and the Tuesday morning commute could be hazardous.
"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the weather service stated.
More winter weather warnings calling for more snow could be declared for East Idaho as the storm progresses, especially considering that it's not expected to exit the region until Wednesday afternoon or night.
The storm is forecast to make for wintry conditions on Election Day throughout East Idaho and voters on Tuesday should definitely expect rain, snow and cold temps.
Montpelier, Paris, Georgetown and St. Charles are forecast to be hit the least by the storm, with rain and only an inch or two of snow expected in those areas.
Elsewhere in the state, winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect in the central Idaho mountains including the Salmon, Stanley, Arco, Mackay, Sun Valley and Ketchum areas because of the storm.
Winter storm warnings and/or winter weather advisories are also in effect in Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and Montana.
