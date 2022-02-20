Special weather alerts have been issued by the National Weather Service to warn the public about an incoming snowstorm that's forecast to hit East Idaho Sunday.
The snow could start falling on East Idaho as early as Sunday afternoon and by Sunday night the entire region is forecast to be receiving flakes.
East Idaho's lower elevations including Burley, Rupert, Raft River, Craters of the Moon, Idaho National Laboratory, American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Shelley, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby and Rexburg are forecast to receive less than an inch of snow, while the higher elevations are expected to receive more.
The hardest hit highland areas are forecast to be Emigration Summit, Montpelier, Paris, Georgetown, St. Charles, Soda Springs, Grace, Bancroft, Henry, Wayan, Dubois, Spencer, Palisades, Swan Valley, Bone, Ashton, Tetonia, Island Park, Driggs and Victor, where up to 6 inches of snow could fall.
The Inkom, Lava Hot Springs, Preston, Malad, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Arbon, Rockland, Malta, Albion, Holbrook and Thatcher areas could receive up to 4 inches of snow.
The snow is forecast to stop falling by Monday morning.
The snowstorm is forecast to usher in colder temps for East Idaho, with daytime highs in the 20s and teens expected by Tuesday.
Elsewhere in Idaho, the storm has triggered special weather alerts calling for snow in the central Idaho mountains including the Stanley, Hailey, Challis, Sun Valley, Ketchum and Mackay areas and much of North Idaho is under winter weather advisories.
Winter weather advisories and/or winter storm warnings are in effect in Oregon, Washington, Montana and Wyoming, special weather alerts are in effect in Nevada and hazardous weather warnings are in effect in Utah because of the storm.