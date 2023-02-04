East Idaho winter storm snow snowstorm stock image file photo
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory calling for snow on Sunday and Monday in East Idaho.

The incoming storm should arrive by around 11 a.m. Sunday and continue bringing snow to East Idaho until around 8 a.m. Monday, the weather service reported.

