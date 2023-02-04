The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory calling for snow on Sunday and Monday in East Idaho.
The incoming storm should arrive by around 11 a.m. Sunday and continue bringing snow to East Idaho until around 8 a.m. Monday, the weather service reported.
Up to 7 inches of snow is forecast to fall on the Island Park, Albion, Almo, Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades and Victor areas and up to 5 inches could fall on the Rexburg, St. Anthony, Ashton, Bone and Spencer areas.
The rest of East Idaho could see between 1 and 3 inches of snow with smaller amounts forecast for lower elevations such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, American Falls, Aberdeen, Fort Hall, Preston, Malad, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rigby and larger amounts in highlands such as Driggs, Lava Hot Springs, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Arbon and Inkom.
East Idaho's higher mountains could receive nearly a foot of snow from the storm depending on its severity.
Along with the snow, the weather service said the storm will bring winds of up to 45 mph to East Idaho, which will make driving on the region's roads even more hazardous.
The weather service is urging motorists to "slow down and use caution" during the storm.
No other weather warnings are in effect in Idaho, but winter weather advisories calling for snow are in effect in all surrounding states.
