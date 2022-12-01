Winter storm east idaho snow snowstorm stock image file photo
Due to multiple slide-offs and deteriorating conditions, I-15 between Dubois and the Montana State Line is currently closed while personnel work to clear the road. Winter weather conditions are causing difficulties in the mountain passes where snow and ice are accumulating on roads.

In addition, ITD has already experienced its third snowplow strike of the season near Soda Springs when a semi collided with a plow, apparently totaling both vehicles. While both drivers appear okay this means one less plow on the roads of East Idaho this winter.

