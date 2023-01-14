The winter storm that has been dumping snow on East Idaho since Saturday night is causing hazardous conditions on the region's roads.
Multiple wrecks and slide-offs occurred late Sunday afternoon on Interstate 15 in East Idaho and the snow is not forecast to stop falling until early Monday morning.
Authorities haven't yet provided details on the wrecks but it does not appear that any resulted in fatalities. The wrecks have caused some partial blockage on Interstate 15, mostly south of Pocatello, and motorists might want to stay off the freeway until conditions improve.
The storm began bringing snow, 30 mph winds and dense fog to East Idaho on Saturday night and multiple winter weather advisories are in effect warning motorists of the dangerous road conditions and poor visibility.
The Island Park, Victor, Palisades, Wayan and Swan Valley areas are forecast to receive the most snow with up to 8 inches expected until the storm exits the region early Monday morning.
The storm is forecast to bring up to 4 inches of snow to the Rexburg, Rigby, St. Anthony, Ashton, Soda Springs, Bone, Spencer, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St. Charles, Montpelier, Paris, Georgetown, Arbon, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland and Holbrook areas.
The rest of East Idaho including lowlands such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, American Falls, Aberdeen, Idaho Falls and Ammon and highlands such as Tetonia and Driggs can expect a couple of inches of snow and possibly rain.
No other winter weather warnings are in effect elsewhere in Idaho but all of the surrounding states have winter weather advisories and/or winter storm warnings in effect.
