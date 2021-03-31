INKOM — Strong winds caused a controlled burn that was believed to be out northeast of Inkom to come back to life on Wednesday and grow into an out-of-control brush fire, authorities said.
The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. and quickly spread from the scene of the controlled burn in a pasture area along Rapid Creek Road between Inman Road and Inkom city limits.
The fire traveled away from the pasture and continued along the west bank of Rapid Creek for about a half-mile before firefighters from multiple fire departments were able to halt and extinguish the flames.
There were no injuries, evacuations or damaged structures, according to the Inkom Fire Department.
The Fire Department estimated the blaze burned only about 2 acres total of dry brush because it stuck to a narrow corridor along the creek bank.
The Fire Department said the people who started the controlled burn in the pasture thought it was out but when strong winds hit the area Wednesday afternoon, the burn reignited and spread.
There were fears that a home 200 to 300 yards in front of the brush fire might be in danger but firefighters stopped the flames before the residence was seriously threatened.
The Inkom Fire Department received help battling the fire from the North Bannock, Pocatello Valley and McCammon fire departments along with Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service firefighters.
The last fire units left the scene around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday after extinguishing all remaining hot spots.
Authorities said brush fires are not uncommon this time of year because when winter snow melts it often leaves behind dry vegetation that can easily ignite.