Idaho State Police SUV in snow
Idaho State Police file photo

All of East Idaho's roads are now open after a winter storm bombarded the region for much of the week.

But on the heels of the storm dangerously cold wind chill has arrived.

The National Weather Service has extended its Friday night-Saturday morning wind chill warnings for East Idaho to Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Conditions will again feel like they're as cold as minus 30 degrees due to extreme wind chill Saturday night through Sunday morning across the region.

Please don't go outdoors unless you're properly dressed for the elements and do not leave your pets outdoors.  

Conditions this cold could give you frostbite on exposed skin in less than 10 minutes in addition to posing a deadly hypothermia risk. 

The extreme wind chill caps off a week in which East Idaho was battered by a winter storm that arrived late Tuesday night and continued dumping snow on the region until Saturday morning. 

The storm temporarily shut down several East Idaho roads including Interstate 84, which reopened Saturday. 

No precipitation is in the forecast for East Idaho on Saturday and Sunday but another winter storm could hit the region on Monday night or Tuesday morning. 

Outside of East Idaho, winter weather warnings calling for snow and/or extreme cold remain in effect in most of the rest of the state as well as in all surrounding states.

