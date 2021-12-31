breaking top story Wind chill warnings in effect for East Idaho after snowstorm that temporarily shut down roads By Journal Staff Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Idaho State Police file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save All of East Idaho's roads are now open after a winter storm bombarded the region for much of the week.But on the heels of the storm dangerously cold wind chill has arrived.The National Weather Service has extended its Friday night-Saturday morning wind chill warnings for East Idaho to Saturday night through Sunday morning. Story continues below video Conditions will again feel like they're as cold as minus 30 degrees due to extreme wind chill Saturday night through Sunday morning across the region.Please don't go outdoors unless you're properly dressed for the elements and do not leave your pets outdoors. Conditions this cold could give you frostbite on exposed skin in less than 10 minutes in addition to posing a deadly hypothermia risk. The extreme wind chill caps off a week in which East Idaho was battered by a winter storm that arrived late Tuesday night and continued dumping snow on the region until Saturday morning. The storm temporarily shut down several East Idaho roads including Interstate 84, which reopened Saturday. No precipitation is in the forecast for East Idaho on Saturday and Sunday but another winter storm could hit the region on Monday night or Tuesday morning. Outside of East Idaho, winter weather warnings calling for snow and/or extreme cold remain in effect in most of the rest of the state as well as in all surrounding states.Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest weather forecast updates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Weather Advisory Storm Wind Chill Meteorology Winter Forecast Weather Service East Idaho National Weather Service Warning Wind Morning Weather Forecast Recommended for you Idaho State Journal Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor Full Time Position Available loading... Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest e-edition of the Idaho State Journal. Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Related Products Trending Today Articles ArticlesWind chill warnings in effect for East Idaho after snowstorm that temporarily shut down roadsPolice: Man pistol-whips two people before firing gun into air during Pocatello incidentMatthew McConaughey features tiny Rupert business in new video'OUR HERO': Family reflects on life of 15-year-old boy killed in tragic holiday car crashPolice: Missing East Idaho woman found dead from apparent suicidePolice: Local man disguises himself as Walmart employee during theft incidentJournal's Top 10 Local Stories of 2021Police investigating disappearance of man with local ties who went missing in Las VegasLocal man agrees to plead guilty to stabbing person in the facePolice: Woman shot after leading police on chase, ramming cop cars Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives More Latest Classifieds Home Repair Services Handy Jan Legal Services Arthur R Apartments Unfurnished One and Two Bedroom Apartments for