Winter storm snow east idaho file photo stock image
Idaho State Journal photo

The potentially lethal wind chill that caused most local school districts to cancel all Monday classes will continue until Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service has extended its wind chill warnings for East Idaho through 10 a.m. Tuesday. The weather service said wind chill that will make conditions feel as cold as minus 25 to minus 30 degrees is in the forecast throughout East Idaho.

