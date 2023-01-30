The potentially lethal wind chill that caused most local school districts to cancel all Monday classes will continue until Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service has extended its wind chill warnings for East Idaho through 10 a.m. Tuesday. The weather service said wind chill that will make conditions feel as cold as minus 25 to minus 30 degrees is in the forecast throughout East Idaho.
"A wind chill warning means the combination of very cold air and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values," the weather service said. "This will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken."
Conditions this cold also pose a danger to pets. Please do not leave your dogs and/or cats outdoors because they could freeze to death.
The dangerous wind chill first arrived in East Idaho on Saturday night as last week's big snowstorm was beginning to exit the region.
The weather service said, "The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves."
We have not received any information about local school districts canceling Tuesday classes but this could occur if the forecast holds, so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates.
