Conditions are going to be so cold Tuesday night through Wednesday morning in East Idaho that the National Weather Service is urging people to avoid being outdoors.
And if you have pets, don't leave them outdoors either.
The weather service has issued multiple wind chill warnings for East Idaho because of the dangerously cold wind chill.
The coldest areas of the region Tuesday night through Wednesday morning are forecast to be Island Park, Dubois and Spencer, where the wind chill will make conditions feel like they're 35 below zero.
The rest of East Idaho including the region's largest cities — Blackfoot, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Rexburg, Idaho Falls and Ammon — is forecast to experience wind chill that will make conditions feel like they're 20 to 25 degrees below zero.
Conditions this cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
The weather service recommends that East Idahoans "avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Provide adequate shelter to outdoor pets."
Elsewhere in the state, winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are currently in effect in southwest Idaho including Boise and Mountain Home and wind chill advisories are in effect in North Idaho.
Washington, Montana and Wyoming are under wind chill warnings and advisories while winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect in Oregon, Utah and Nevada.