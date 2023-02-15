Much of East Idaho is forecast to experience another night and morning of dangerously cold wind chill.
Wind chill warnings calling for conditions that will feel as cold as minus 25 degrees have again been issued for the Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg, Rigby, St. Anthony, St. Charles, Montpelier, Paris and Georgetown areas.
The warnings are in effect from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday.
Other areas of East Idaho including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Preston, Malad, Arimo, Lava Hot Springs, Soda Springs, McCammon, Downey, Inkom, Blackfoot, American Falls, Aberdeen, Fort Hall, Island Park, Driggs, Ashton and Shelley are also expected to experience wind chill Wednesday night and Thursday morning, but it will likely be in the minus 5 to minus 15 degree range.
Similar wind chill warnings were in effect in East Idaho on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service is encouraging local residents to stay indoors Wednesday night through Thursday morning because of the dangerous wind chill capable of causing "frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes."
The conditions could be lethal for pets so make sure your dogs and cats are not left outside Wednesday night through Thursday morning.
The wind chill could continue on Thursday night and Friday morning in East Idaho, so stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest forecast updates.
