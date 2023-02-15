Winter weather wind chill (copy)
Idaho State Journal file photo

Much of East Idaho is forecast to experience another night and morning of dangerously cold wind chill.

Wind chill warnings calling for conditions that will feel as cold as minus 25 degrees have again been issued for the Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg, Rigby, St. Anthony, St. Charles, Montpelier, Paris and Georgetown areas.

