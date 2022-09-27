Seal police

Shoebert the seal 

 Photo courtesy of Beverly Police Department

BEVERLY, Massachusetts (AP) — A gray seal that wandered into a Massachusetts pond and evaded authorities’ attempts to capture him turned himself in Friday after waddling up to the local police station.

The gray seal first appeared earlier this month in Shoe Pond in the city of Beverly, northeast of Boston. The animal is believed to have traveled to the pond from the sea via a river and drainage pipes.

