Firefighters at the scene of Wednesday morning's wildfire burning in the hills west of Pocatello.
POCATELLO — A wildfire has scorched dozens of acres in the hills west of Pocatello.
The blaze was reported around 5 a.m. Wednesday and is spreading quickly in the steep terrain east of Michaud Creek Road, authorities said.
An early estimate is that the fire had burned about 200 acres as of 9:45 a.m. The public should stay away from the fire scene until further notice.
Firefighters from several departments including Pocatello have responded to the fire and are trying to contain the flames.
The wildfire has thus far not resulted in any injuries or evacuations, authorities said. The fire is reportedly not burning near any structures.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
