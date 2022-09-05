Morgan's Bridge fire

A wildfire burning in the Morgan's Bridge area of eastern Bingham County consumes trees and brush on Monday.

 East Idaho Interagency Fire Center Photo

Firefighters are hoping Monday's expected record-breaking temps and strong winds don't keep them from gaining the upper hand on a wildfire that's burned hundreds of acres in Southeast Idaho.

The blaze ignited in the Morgan's Bridge area in eastern Bingham County near the Caribou County line around 4 p.m. Sunday and has scorched nearly 1,300 acres, authorities said.