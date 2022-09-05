Firefighters are hoping Monday's expected record-breaking temps and strong winds don't keep them from gaining the upper hand on a wildfire that's burned hundreds of acres in Southeast Idaho.
The blaze ignited in the Morgan's Bridge area in eastern Bingham County near the Caribou County line around 4 p.m. Sunday and has scorched nearly 1,300 acres, authorities said.
The fire is threatening power lines but no homes or other structures are nearby, authorities said.
The blaze has thus far not resulted in any injuries or evacuations.
Firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Fort Hall and Shelley-Firth are on the scene battling the blaze.
The East Idaho Interagency Fire Center in Idaho Falls reports that the fire is 30 percent contained but firefighters are nervous about what kind of impact Monday's expected record-breaking temperatures and strong winds are going to have on the blaze.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for East Idaho that's in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday calling for daytime high temps between 94 and 99 degrees.
Authorities said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The public should stay away from the Morgan's Bridge area until the fire has been extinguished, the Fire Center said.