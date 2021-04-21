FIRTH — A wildfire that began as a controlled burn is raging out of control near this Bingham County town.
The fire was reported on private land about four miles west of Firth around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
As of early Wednesday evening, the out-of-control blaze had scorched 100 acres and was burning about a half-mile from homes, authorities said.
The flames are towering higher than the trees in their path and smoke from the blaze can be seen from over 20 miles away.
Thus far no one has been evacuated or injured and no structures have been damaged.
Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said the controlled burn was started by someone burning a ditch or weeds but the flames got out of control.
"Initially we were telling people in the area to be ready to evacuate, but we've pulled back on that now," Rowland said.
Sheriff's deputies were stopping traffic on Lavaside Road heading east near the fire early Wednesday evening. There are currently no other road closures.
Scott Denning took the opportunity to prepare for any emergency by priming the water pump outside his home on Lavaside Road with a long hose running to the house. Smoke and flames from the wildfire could be seen farther east from his property.
"This is as good a time as any to prime the pump," Denning said.
The East Idaho Interagency Fire Center in Idaho Falls reported early Wednesday evening that the fire was zero percent contained and was spreading to the south with help from light winds.
The fire is burning in grass, brush and juniper trees on flat terrain, the fire center reported.
Firefighters from Firth, Blackfoot, the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Indian Affairs are aggressively battling the fire.
Firth is a town of about 525 people located northeast of Blackfoot.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest updates on this story.